[포토] ‘빙판 위 아찔한’ 아이스 댄스

일본의 유나 나가오카와 스미타다 모리구치가 8일(현지시간) 일본 도쿄에서 열린 그랑프리 오브 피겨 스케이팅 시리즈 대회의 페어 쇼트 프로그램에서 멋진 연기를 펼치고 있다. AP

Figure Skating - ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy 2024 - Yoyogi 1st National Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan - November 8, 2024 Japan's Yuna Nagaoka and Sumitada Moriguchi perform during the pairs - short program 로이터 연합뉴스

Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby of Britain compete in the pairs short program at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating series competition in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. AP

미국 매디슨 초크와 에반 베이츠가 8일(현지시간) 일본 도쿄 요요기 제1국민체육관에서 열린 피겨스케이팅 ISU 그랑프리 'NHK 트로피 2024' 아이스 댄스 경기 중, 멋진 연기를 펼치고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스

Jennifer Janse Van Rensburg and Benjamin Steffan of Germany perform during the Ice Dance-Rhythm Dance event at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Tokyo, Japan, 08 November 2024. EPA 연합뉴스

Azusa Tanaka and Shingo Nishiyama of Japan perform during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance event at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Tokyo, Japan, 08 November 2024. EPA 연합뉴스

Utana Yoshida and Masaya Morita of Japan compete in the ice dance rhythm dance program at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating series competition in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. AP 연합뉴스

Marie Dupayage and Thomas Nabais of France perform during the Ice Dance-Rhythm Dance event at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Tokyo, Japan, 08 November 2024. EPA 연합뉴스

Isabelle Martins and Ryan Bedard of the U.S. compete in the pairs short program at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating series competition in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. AP 연합뉴스

Loicia Demougeot and Theo Le Mercier of France compete in the ice dance rhythm dance program at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating series competition in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. AP 연합뉴스

일본의 유나 나가오카와 스미타다 모리구치가 8일(현지시간) 일본 도쿄에서 열린 그랑프리 오브 피겨 스케이팅 시리즈 대회의 페어 쇼트 프로그램에서 멋진 연기를 펼치고 있다.

온라인뉴스팀