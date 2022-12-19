[포토多이슈-카타르월드컵] 레전드 반열에 등극하는 메시

[포토多이슈] 사진으로 다양한 이슈를 짚어보는 서울신문 멀티미디어부 연재물
▲ TOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 18, 2022 shows Argentina‘s forward Lionel Messi (L) holding the World Cup trophy after beating France during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022 and Argentina’s captain Diego Armando Maradona (R) holding the World Cup trophy won by his team after a 3-2 victory over West Germany on June 29, 1986 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)/2022-12-19 05:11:45/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
아르헨티나의 리오넬 메시(파리 생제르맹)가 자신의 축구 인생 마지막 퍼즐 조각을 완성시키며 2022 카타르 월드컵을 들어 올리는데 성공했다.
▲ QATAR, LUSAIL - DECEMBER 18, 2022: Argentina captain Lionel Messi (C front), teammates and fans celebrate with the trophy after the trophy ceremony for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Iconic Stadium. Argentina won 3-3 (4-2) in a penalty shootout. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/2022-12-19 07:32:05/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
▲ (221218) -- LUSAIL, Dec. 18, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Cup Trophy during the awarding ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)/2022-12-19 06:19:05/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
▲ Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina‘s Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/2022-12-19 08:08:40/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
‘주장’ 메시가 이끈 아르헨티나는 19일(한국시간) 카타르 루사일 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 결승전에서 연장전 120분까지 3:3으로 승부를 보지 못한 혈투 끝에 이어진 승부차기에서 4-2로 프랑스를 누르고 정상에 올랐다.
▲ (221218) -- LUSAIL, Dec. 18, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Players of Argentina celebrate their victory after the penalty shoot-out of the Final between Argentina and France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)/2022-12-19 03:26:04/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
▲ France‘s Kylian Mbappe scores during a penalty shootout during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
▲ Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina‘s Lionel Messi scores their third goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/2022-12-19 02:34:19/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
▲ Argentina‘s forward #10 Lionel Messi scores his team’s third goal past France‘s goalkeeper #01 Hugo Lloris during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)/2022-12-19 02:33:35/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
이로써 메시는 그동안 당대 최고의 선수로 인정받으면서도 자신의 커리어 유일하게 없던 월드컵 우승을 추가하며 진정한 축구의 신으로 거듭나게 됐다.
▲ Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina‘s Lionel Messi, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the trophy ceremony REUTERS/Hannah Mckay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/2022-12-19 08:08:29/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
그는 축구 최고 권위의 상인 발롱도르 7회 수상, 유럽 축구 연맹 챔피언스리그 4회 우승, 스페인 프리메라리가 10회, 프랑스 리그앙 1회 우승, 코파 아메리카 1회 우승, 2008년 베이징 올림픽 금메달까지 수많은 트로피를 들어 올렸으나 유독 월드컵과는 인연이 없었다.
▲ Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina‘s Lionel Messi scores a penalty during the penalty shootout past France’s Hugo Lloris REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/2022-12-19 03:27:15/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
▲ In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, on December 18, 2022. (Photo by TOMAS CUESTA / AFP)/2022-12-19 07:50:34/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
그가 이끄는 아르헨티나는 언제나 우승후보 0순위로 점쳐졌지만 가장 좋은 성적은 2014년 브라질 대회 준우승이었다.
▲ Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina‘s Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Carl Recine TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/2022-12-19 05:52:28/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
▲ Argentine soccer fans descend on the capital‘s Obelisk to celebrate their team’s World Cup victory over France in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
화려한 커리어를 자랑하는 메시였지만 월드컵 우승이 없다는 점은 그가 펠레나 마라도나와 같은 레전드냐 아니냐를 두고 논쟁을 불러일으키는 요소였다.
▲ 지난해 은퇴한 아르헨티나 축구 스타 세르히오 아구에로가 19일(한국시간) 리오넬 메시를 비롯해 대표팀 후배들이 프랑스를 승부차기 끝에 물리치고 36년 만에, 사상 세 번째 차지한 우승 트로피에 입을 맞추는 퍼포먼스를 하고 있다.
루사일 AP 연합뉴스
하지만 그는 이번 카타르 월드컵에서 아르헨티나를 우승으로 이끌면서 이러한 세간의 이러한 논란을 사실상 종식 시켰다.
▲ Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires watch Argentina v France - La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 18, 2022 Argentina fans celebrate their first goal as they watch the match in Lo De Diego REUTERS/Martin Villar NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/2022-12-19 09:45:13/
<저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2022 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
이제 30대 후반의 나이인 메시는 사실상 이번 대회가 월드컵 마지막 도전일 가능성이 높다. 그는 그의 ‘라스트 댄스’ 무대가 될지 모르는 2022년 월드컵 결승전 무대를 자신의 화려한 대관식으로 만들며 축구 인생의 화룡점정을 찍는데 성공했다.
▲ Argentina‘s Lionel Messi celebrates his side’s victory at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
박지환 기자