[포토多이슈-카타르월드컵] 우루과이와 접전 이어가는 대한민국

수정: 2022.11.24 22:51

[포토多이슈] 사진으로 다양한 이슈를 짚어보는 서울신문 멀티미디어부 연재물

South Kore
South Korea‘s Son Heung-min, right, is challenged by Uruguay’s Martin Caceres, center, Facundo Pellistri during the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)/2022-11-24 22:27:45/ <연합뉴스

24일 카타르 알라이얀 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 E조 첫 경기 대한민국대 우루과이의 경기가 열렸다.

▲ 손흥민 슛
24일 오후(현지시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 1차전 대한민국과 우루과이 경기. 한국 손흥민이 우루과이 진영 좌측에서 슛을 하고 있다. 2022.11.24 연합뉴스

▲ FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group H Uruguay vs South Korea
epa10324922 Diego Godin (L) of Uruguay in action against Hwang Ui-jo (R) of South Korea during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 24 November 2022. EPA/Neil Hall/2022-11-24 22:34:01/ <연합뉴스

▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 South Korea‘s Kim Seung-gyu in action with Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/2022-11-24 22:31:50/ <연합뉴스



전반전이 끝난 현재 양팀 득점없이 팽팽한 대결을 이어가고 있다.

▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Uruguay‘s Jose Maria Gimenez in action with South Korea’s Na Sang-ho REUTERS/Matthew Childs/2022-11-24 22:10:19/ <연합뉴스

▲ ‘슈퍼 세이브’ 김승규
24일 오후(현지시간) 카타르 알라이얀의 에듀케이션 시티 스타디움에서 열린 2022 카타르 월드컵 조별리그 H조 1차전 대한민국과 우루과이 경기. 한국 골키퍼 김승규가 우루과이 다르윈 누녜스의 공격을 선방하고 있다. 2022.11.24 연합뉴스

South Kore
South Korea‘s Hwang Ui-jo, left, and Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera go for a header during the World Cup group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)/2022-11-24 22:42:42/ <연합뉴스





박지환 기자
