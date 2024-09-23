스포츠 [포토] 멋진 치어리딩 기사 소리로 듣기 다시듣기 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.seoul.co.kr/news/sport/2024/09/23/20240923500144 URL 복사 댓글 0 수정 2024-09-23 15:27 입력 2024-09-23 15:27 1/ 7 이미지 확대 댈러스 카우보이스 치어리더들이 22일(현지시간) 미국 텍사스 알링턴의 AT&T 스타디움에서 열린 볼티모어 레이븐스와의 경기에 앞서 공연을 하고 있다. UPI 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. AP 이미지 확대 Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cheerleader in action during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; An Atlanta Falcons cheerleader performs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 22: An Arizona Cardinals cheerleader performs during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 20-13. Getty AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cheerleader in action during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cheerleader in action during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 연합뉴스 댈러스 카우보이스 치어리더들이 22일(현지시간) 미국 텍사스 알링턴의 AT&T 스타디움에서 열린 볼티모어 레이븐스와의 경기에 앞서 공연을 하고 있다. 레이븐스가 카우보이를 28-25로 이겼다.온라인뉴스팀