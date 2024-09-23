메뉴
[포토] 멋진 치어리딩

수정 2024-09-23 15:27
입력 2024-09-23 15:27
댈러스 카우보이스 치어리더들이 22일(현지시간) 미국 텍사스 알링턴의 AT&T 스타디움에서 열린 볼티모어 레이븐스와의 경기에 앞서 공연을 하고 있다.

레이븐스가 카우보이를 28-25로 이겼다.

온라인뉴스팀
