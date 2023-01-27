[서울포토] 은반 위의 댄스

▲ 벨기에의 니나 핀자론이 26일(현지시간) 핀란드 에스푸에서 열린 ‘유럽 피겨 스케이팅 선수권대회’ 여자 쇼트 프로그램에서 연기하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스
▲ 헝가리의 줄리아 랭이 26일(현지시간) 핀란드 에스푸에서 열린 ‘유럽 피겨 스케이팅 선수권대회’ 여자 쇼트 프로그램에서 연기하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Figure Skating - ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland - January 26, 2023 Slovakia‘s Alexandra Michaela Filcova in action during the women’s short program 로이터 연합뉴스
▲ Belgium‘s Nina Pinzarrone performs in the women’s short programme event of the Figure Skating ISU European Championships on January 26, 2023 in Espoo, Finland. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Julia Sauter of Romania performs during the women‘s short program at the European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Eva-Lotta Kiibus of Estonia performs during the women‘s short program at the European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Marilena Kitromilis of Cyprus performs during the women‘s short program at the European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Ukraine‘s Anastasia Gozhva competes in the women’s short programme event of the Figure Skating ISU European Championships on January 26, 2023 in Espoo, Finland. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Britain‘s Natasha Mckay performs in the women’s short programme event of the Figure Skating ISU European Championships on January 26, 2023 in Espoo, Finland. AFP 연합뉴스
벨기에의 니나 핀자론이 26일(현지시간) 핀란드 에스푸에서 열린 ‘유럽 피겨 스케이팅 선수권대회’ 여자 쇼트 프로그램에서 연기하고 있다.
AP 연합뉴스
