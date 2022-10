[서울포토] 미 육군 훈련병들의 힘겨운 졸업식

▲ COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. Army trainees learn rappelling during basic training at Fort Jackson on September 29, 2022 in Columbia, South Carolina. Fort Jackson, the largest of the Army‘s four basic training facilities, trains 60 percent of the Army’s new recruits. This past year, the Army has struggled to meet its recruiting goals, falling short by about 15,000 recruits or about 25 percent of its goal as it closed the fiscal year. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP/2022-10-06 06:00:43/ <연합뉴스