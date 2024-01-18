공유전체메뉴

[포토] 차디찬 물 속에서 ‘일출 수영’

수정: 2024.01.18 16:35

 1/5 
스스로를 ‘엔돌핀’이라고 부르는 여성들로 구성된 그룹이 17일(현지시간) 캐나다 온타리오주 토론토에서 영하의 날씨에 온타리오 호수의 차가운 물 속에서 일출 수영을 위해 모여있다.


온라인뉴스팀
