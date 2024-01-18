[포토] 차디찬 물 속에서 ‘일출 수영’

▲ Zoe Weldon gestures while coming back from the water after taking part in a sunrise swim, with a group who call themselves “The Endorphins”, in the chilly waters of Lake Ontario during freezing temperatures in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 17, 2024. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ A group, consisting mostly of women, who call themselves “The Endorphins” gather for a sunrise swim in the chilly waters of Lake Ontario during freezing temperatures in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 17, 2024. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ A group, consisting mostly of women, who call themselves “The Endorphins” gather for a sunrise swim in the chilly waters of Lake Ontario during freezing temperatures in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 17, 2024. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ A group consisting mostly of women, who call themselves “The Endorphins”, gather for a sunrise swim in the chilly waters of Lake Ontario during freezing temperatures in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 17, 2024. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ A group consisting mostly of women, who call themselves “The Endorphins”, gather for a sunrise swim in the chilly waters of Lake Ontario during freezing temperatures in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 17, 2024. REUTERS 연합뉴스
◀ 1/5 ▶
스스로를 ‘엔돌핀’이라고 부르는 여성들로 구성된 그룹이 17일(현지시간) 캐나다 온타리오주 토론토에서 영하의 날씨에 온타리오 호수의 차가운 물 속에서 일출 수영을 위해 모여있다.
온라인뉴스팀