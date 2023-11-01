[포토] 무시무시한 핼러윈 축제

▲ 빌리지 핼러윈 퍼레이드 참가자들이 31일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕의 6번가를 따라 이동하고 있다. AP
▲ Becky G attends Heidi Klum‘s 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ 레니 클룸이 31일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열리는 하이디 클룸의 22번째 연례 할로윈 파티에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 뉴시스
▲ Leni Klum attends Heidi Klum‘s 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Camila Cabello attends Heidi Klum‘s 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Amanda Lepore attends Heidi Klum‘s 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ H.E.R. attends Heidi Klum‘s 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP 뉴시스
▲ Revelers move along Sixth Avenue during the Village Halloween Parade, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ Heidi Klum, center, arrives at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Heidi Klum, center, in blue, arrives at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ Heidi Klum, left, and husband Tom Kaulitz arrive at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ Bill Kaulitz attends Heidi Klum‘s 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ Leni Klum, left, Bill Kaulitz, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum‘s 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP 뉴시스
▲ A family of costumed ‘Trick or Treaters’ walk among decorated homes during Halloween festivities in Avondale Estates, Georgia, USA, 31 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Costumed ‘Trick or Treaters’ walk among decorated homes during Halloween festivities in Avondale Estates, Georgia, USA, 31 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Children in Halloween costumes go trick or treating in the New York City suburb of Upper Nyack, New York, U.S., October 31, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ Bates College students welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The college hosted a campus-wide Halloween route for youngsters on a candy collecting mission to help lift spirits in the wake of last week‘s mass shootings.. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Children get free Halloween candy from a local businessman, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Locals seek a return to normalcy after a shooting that claimed 18 lives in their community on Oct. 25. AP
▲ WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: Dogs dressed in costume participate in the “BiPAWtisan Howloween” dog parade in the Hart Senate Office Building on October 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Dogs belonging to lawmakers, staffers and journalists attended the parade, which was started by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) in 2017. Getty AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Dogs in costumes parade through the Hart Senate Office Building for the “Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade” emceed by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-UT, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, who created the parade in 2017, was unable to host after testing positive for COVID-19. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ A boy dressed as ‘Ghostface’ scares away pigeons in a square during Halloween celebrations, in La Paz, Bolivia, 31 October 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ People watch the parade as revelers move along Sixth Avenue during the Village Halloween Parade, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ People dressed up in costumes take part at a Halloween Zombie meeting in Essen, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. AP 뉴시스
▲ A reveler puts on makeup in preparation for the Village Halloween Parade, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ A performer in a Freddy Krueger costume, the main character of the “Nightmare” movie series, grabbed a visitor on Halloween, in M‘hltal, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. This year, the Halloween festival will be held for the last time at Frankenstein Castle, due to the extensive renovation of the historic castle complex. After that, the Halloween Festival will move to K’nigstein Castle in K‘nigstein (Hochtaunus), which bears the same name. AP 뉴시스
▲ Maye Musk attends Heidi Klum‘s 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. AP
빌리지 핼러윈 퍼레이드 참가자들이 31일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕의 6번가를 따라 이동하고 있다.
핼러윈은 매년 10월 31일, 그리스도교 축일인 만성절(萬聖節) 전날 미국 전역에서 다양한 복장을 갖춰 입고 벌이는 축제다.
기원전 500년경 고대 켈트족 축제인 삼하인 축제에서 유래됐다.
미국 캘리포니아주의 한 초등학교에서 열린 핼러윈 행사에서 어린이들이 ‘대마 사탕’을 받아 경찰이 수사에 나섰다.
폭스뉴스는 캘리포니아주에 사는 한 어린이가 앨러미다시에 있는 한 초등학교에서 열린 핼러윈 행사에서 받은 대마 사탕을 먹고 병원에 갔다고 지난달 31일(현지시간) 보도했다.
이 어린이는 지난 10월29일 열린 핼러윈 행사에서 받은 사탕을 먹고 건강 이상 증세를 보여 병원 치료를 받았다.
아이가 갑자기 몸이 아픈 것을 이상하게 생각한 부모는 사탕 껍질에 대마의 향정신성 성분인 ‘THC’가 쓰여 있는 것을 발견하고 학교에 신고했다.
경찰 조사 결과 이 행사에서 대마 사탕을 받은 어린이는 총 3명이었다.
행사에 참여한 학부모인 베스 멜로이는 현지 언론과의 인터뷰에서 “대마 사탕의 모양이 아이들이 평소에 먹는 간식과 비슷해 보였다”며 “학교와 다른 학부모들에게 연락받고 나서야 포장지에 ‘THC’가 쓰여 있는 것을 알아차렸다”고 말했다.
앨러미다경찰국 측은 “사건 경위를 자세히 조사 중”이라며 “부모들은 자녀들의 핼러윈 사탕을 모두 확인해 특이한 포장이나 이상이 없는지 확인해야 한다. 대마 사탕을 발견한 즉시 신고하라”고 당부했다．
