[포토] 무시무시한 핼러윈 축제

수정: 2023.11.01 14:58

 1/28 
빌리지 핼러윈 퍼레이드 참가자들이 31일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕의 6번가를 따라 이동하고 있다.

핼러윈은 매년 10월 31일, 그리스도교 축일인 만성절(萬聖節) 전날 미국 전역에서 다양한 복장을 갖춰 입고 벌이는 축제다.

기원전 500년경 고대 켈트족 축제인 삼하인 축제에서 유래됐다.
미국 캘리포니아주의 한 초등학교에서 열린 핼러윈 행사에서 어린이들이 ‘대마 사탕’을 받아 경찰이 수사에 나섰다.

폭스뉴스는 캘리포니아주에 사는 한 어린이가 앨러미다시에 있는 한 초등학교에서 열린 핼러윈 행사에서 받은 대마 사탕을 먹고 병원에 갔다고 지난달 31일(현지시간) 보도했다.

이 어린이는 지난 10월29일 열린 핼러윈 행사에서 받은 사탕을 먹고 건강 이상 증세를 보여 병원 치료를 받았다.

아이가 갑자기 몸이 아픈 것을 이상하게 생각한 부모는 사탕 껍질에 대마의 향정신성 성분인 ‘THC’가 쓰여 있는 것을 발견하고 학교에 신고했다.

경찰 조사 결과 이 행사에서 대마 사탕을 받은 어린이는 총 3명이었다.

행사에 참여한 학부모인 베스 멜로이는 현지 언론과의 인터뷰에서 “대마 사탕의 모양이 아이들이 평소에 먹는 간식과 비슷해 보였다”며 “학교와 다른 학부모들에게 연락받고 나서야 포장지에 ‘THC’가 쓰여 있는 것을 알아차렸다”고 말했다.

앨러미다경찰국 측은 “사건 경위를 자세히 조사 중”이라며 “부모들은 자녀들의 핼러윈 사탕을 모두 확인해 특이한 포장이나 이상이 없는지 확인해야 한다. 대마 사탕을 발견한 즉시 신고하라”고 당부했다．

