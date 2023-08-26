BBC 오염수 방류 기사의 ‘no objections’을 ‘지지’로 옮긴 이들

외교부는 25일 한국 정부가 일본 후쿠시마 원전 오염수 해양 방류를 지지한다는 외신 보도에 대해 “찬성하거나 지지하는 것은 아니라는 입장을 분명히 밝혀왔다”고 반박했다.
외교부는 이날 일본 원전 오염수 방류와 관련한 BBC 보도에 대한 별도의 입장을 내고 이같이 말했다.
BBC는 지난 24일 후쿠시마 원전 오염수 방류 첫날 현장을 보도하며 “중국은 일본이 태평양을 개인 하수처리장으로 쓰고 있다고 비난하고 있다. 한국의 경우 정부는 방류 계획을 지지하고 있으나 여론은 다르다”고 보도했다.
외교부는 지난 24일 한덕수 국무총리가 대국민담화를 통해 요구한 대로 오염수 방류 과정에서 일본이 철저하게 과학적 기준을 지키고 투명하고 책임감 있게 정보를 공개하기를 기대한다고 덧붙였다.
25일 낮 12시쯤 공개된 BBC 기사의 해당 대목은 과연 어떻게 돼 있을까?
China has accused Japan of treating the ocean as its “private sewer”, and criticised the IAEA of being “one-sided”. While South Korea‘s government has said it has no objections to the plan, many of its citizens are opposed to it.
BBC 기사와 연합뉴스 기사, 우리 정부의 판단 사이에 상당한 간극이 있음을 확인할 수 있다. 외교부 홈페이지를 찾아 해당 입장문을 찾아보려 했지만 찾을 수 없었다. 연합뉴스 기사를 인용해 많은 언론사들이 BBC가 우리 정부가 오염수 해양 방류를 지지한다고 표현한 것처럼 기사를 내보냈는데 BBC 기사 원문을 제대로 파악하지 않은 것으로 보인다. 반대하지 않으면 지지 아니냐고 우길 일은 아니라고 본다.
In contrast to China, Seoul - which has been keen to build ties with Japan - has soft-pedalled its concerns. It says it “respects” the IAEA‘s findings and has endorsed the plan.
But this approach has angered the South Korean public, 80% of whom are worried about the water release according to a recent poll.
“The government enforces a strong no-littering policy at sea… But now the government is not saying a word (to Japan) about the wastewater flowing into the ocean,” Park Hee-jun, a South Korean fisherman told BBC Korean.
“Some of the officials say we should remain quiet if we don’t want to make consumers even more anxious. I think that‘s nonsense.”
Thousands have attended protests in Seoul calling for government action, as some shoppers fearing food supply disruptions have stockpiled salt and other necessities.
In response, South Korea‘s parliament passed a resolution in late June opposing the water release plan - though it is unclear what impact this would have on Japan’s decision. Officials are also launching “intense inspections” of seafood, and are sticking to an existing ban of Japanese seafood imports from regions around the Fukushima plant.
To assuage the public‘s fears, prime minister Han Duck-soo said he would be willing to drink the Fukushima water to show it is safe, while one official said that only a small fraction of the discharge would end up in Korean waters.
임병선 선임기자