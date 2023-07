폭우, 엘니뇨에 러시아 훼방까지... 글로벌 식량 가격 들썩

▲ SPAIN-POLITICS-ELECTIONS-ENVIRONMENT-DROUGHT

People stand on an abandoned boat jetty where a river once flowed, due to low rainfall and intensive irrigation of farmland at the Tablas de Daimiel, in the Castilla La Mancha region, on July 13, 2023. The water management divides political parties ahead of July 23 general elections, as Spain is grappling with a severe drought and successive heatwaves that has put the country at the forefront of the climate crisis in Europe. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)