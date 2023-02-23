[포토多이슈] 1년 맞은 우크라이나 전쟁

▲ In this file photo taken on February 24, 2022 Olena Kourilo, a 52-year-old teacher stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv as Russian armed forces attempt to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. - Russia‘s ground forces crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine’s border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)