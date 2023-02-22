[서울포토] 바디페인팅 콘테스트

▲ 이탈리아 안나키아라 피에리니 후보가 21일(현지시간) 스페인 카나리아 제도 라스팔마스 데 그란 카나리아에서 열린 라스팔마스 카니발 바디페인팅 콘테스트에서 메이크업 ‘El hechizo de la naturaleza’(Nature’s spell)를 선보이고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ 이탈리아 사만다 도나가 21일(현지시간) 스페인 카나리아 제도 라스팔마스 데 그란 카나리아에서 열린 라스팔마스 카니발 바디페인팅 콘테스트에서 2위를 차지하고 메이크업 ‘Atlantide’를 선보이고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Contestant Lorena Socorro showes the make-up ‘Larga vida al rock and roll’ (Long life for rock and roll) during the Body Painting Contest of Las Palmas Carnival held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 21 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Contestant Kiara Quevedo shows the make-up ‘Indomita’ (Untamed) during the Body Painting Contest of Las Palmas Carnival held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 21 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Contestant Macarena Hernandez showes the make-up ‘Maldita dualidad’ (Damned duality) during the Body Painting Contest of Las Palmas Carnival held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 21 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Borja Casilla presents the make-up ‘Los angeles tambien pecan? (Angels sin, too), which took third place, during the Body Painting Contest of Las Palmas Carnival held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, 21 February 2023. EPA 연합뉴스
온라인뉴스팀