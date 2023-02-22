공유전체메뉴

[서울포토] 바디페인팅 콘테스트

수정: 2023.02.22 11:30

 1/6 
이탈리아 안나키아라 피에리니 후보가 21일(현지시간) 스페인 카나리아 제도 라스팔마스 데 그란 카나리아에서 열린 라스팔마스 카니발 바디페인팅 콘테스트에서 메이크업 ‘El hechizo de la naturaleza’(Nature’s spell)를 선보이고 있다.


온라인뉴스팀
목록 보기
댓글

에디터 추천! 인기기사

추천! 랭킹뉴스

많이 본 뉴스

포토뉴스

기획·연재
SNS에서도 언제나 '서울신문'
  • 페이스북
  • 트위터
  • 카카오톡
  • 유튜브
  • 인스타그램
  • 네이버 채널
Copyright ⓒ 서울신문사 All rights reserved