카멜레온 카, AI 오븐… 가디언이 뽑은 CES 최고 혁신기술은

A booth worker demonstrates the U-Scan at the Withings booth during CES Unveiled, before the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The U-Scan is a health lab which sits within any toilet bowl. It provides an immediate snapshot of the body‘s balance by monitoring and detecting a large variety of biomarkers found in urine along with actionable advice for health improvements. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)