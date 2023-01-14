공유전체메뉴

[포토] 은반 위 아름다운 댄스

수정: 2023.01.14 11:57

피오나 봄바르디에가 13일(현지시간) 캐나다 온타리오주 오샤와에서 열린 전국스케이팅선수권대회 시니어 여자 쇼트프로그램에서 연기하고 있다.

AP 연합뉴스


온라인뉴스팀
