[포토] 은반 위 아름다운 댄스

▲ 피오나 봄바르디에가 13일(현지시간) 캐나다 온타리오주 오샤와에서 열린 전국스케이팅선수권대회 시니어 여자 쇼트프로그램에서 연기하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Kaiya Ruiter performs during the senior women‘s short program at the National Skating Championships in Oshawa, Ontario, Friday Jan. 13, 2023. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Katherine Karon performs during the senior women‘s short program at the National Skating Championships in Oshawa, Ontario, Friday Jan. 13, 2023. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Lia Pereira performs during the senior women‘s short program at the National Skating Championships in Oshawa, Ontario, Friday Jan. 13, 2023. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Julianne Lussier performs during the senior women‘s short program at the National Skating Championships in Oshawa, Ontario, Friday Jan. 13, 2023. AP 연합뉴스
