[서울포토] 메시 “소중한 월드컵 트로피”

▲ 아르헨티나 주장 리오넬 메시가 20일(현지시간) 아르헨티나 부에노스아이레스주 에제이자에 있는 아르헨티나 축구협회(AFA) 훈련센터에서 FIFA 월드컵 트로피와 함께 침대에 누워 잠을 자고 있다. 아르헨티나 주장 리오넬 메시가 자신의 인스타그램에 ‘좋은 아침!’이라는 글과 함께 월드컵 트로피를 침대에서 껴안고 있는 사진을 잇따라 게재하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ In this handout picture posted on the official Instagram account of @leomessi, Argentina‘s captain and forward Lionel Messi poses in bed with the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training centre in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on December 20, 2022. - Argentina captain Lionel Messi posts a series of photos on his Instagram page of himself hugging the World Cup Trophy in bed. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Argentine football star Lionel Messi (C) takes pictures with his phone while celebrating on board a bus with a sign reading “World Champions” with supporters after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament as they tour through Buenos Aires‘ downtown on December 20, 2022. - Millions of ecstatic fans are expected to cheer on their heroes as Argentina’s World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began their open-top bus parade of the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Argentina‘s Lionel Messi waves at fans holding the FIFA World Cup Trophy as the team parades on board a bus after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament in Buenos Aires province, Argentina on December 20, 2022. - Millions of ecstatic fans are expected to cheer on their heroes as Argentina’s World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began their open-top bus parade of the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Argentina‘s Lionel Messi (L) holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy as the team parades on board a bus after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 20, 2022. - Millions of ecstatic fans are expected to cheer on their heroes as Argentina’s World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began their open-top bus parade of the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina‘s Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World Cup. REUTERS 연합뉴스
아르헨티나의 주장이자 공격수인 리오넬 메시가 리오넬 메시가 20일(현지시간) 아르헨티나 부에노스아이레스주 에세이사에 있는 아르헨티나 축구협회(AFA) 훈련센터에서 FIFA 월드컵 트로피와 함께 침대에 누워 잠을 자고 있다.
아르헨티나 주장 리오넬 메시가 자신의 인스타그램에 ‘좋은 아침!’이라는 글과 함께 월드컵 트로피를 침대에서 안고 있는 사진을 잇따라 게재했다.
온라인뉴스팀