[서울포토] 메시 “소중한 월드컵 트로피”

수정: 2022.12.21 11:01

아르헨티나의 주장이자 공격수인 리오넬 메시가 리오넬 메시가 20일(현지시간) 아르헨티나 부에노스아이레스주 에세이사에 있는 아르헨티나 축구협회(AFA) 훈련센터에서 FIFA 월드컵 트로피와 함께 침대에 누워 잠을 자고 있다.

아르헨티나 주장 리오넬 메시가 자신의 인스타그램에 ‘좋은 아침!’이라는 글과 함께  월드컵 트로피를 침대에서 안고 있는 사진을 잇따라 게재했다.



