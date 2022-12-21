[서울포토] 메시 “소중한 월드컵 트로피”

▲ Argentine football star Lionel Messi (C) takes pictures with his phone while celebrating on board a bus with a sign reading “World Champions” with supporters after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament as they tour through Buenos Aires‘ downtown on December 20, 2022. - Millions of ecstatic fans are expected to cheer on their heroes as Argentina’s World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began their open-top bus parade of the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France. AFP 연합뉴스