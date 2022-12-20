공유전체메뉴

[서울포토] ‘엄청난 환영 인파’ 아르헨티나축구팬들

수정: 2022.12.20 18:17

 1/12 
2022 카타르 월드컵 대회 우승한 아르헨티나 선수들이 20일(현지시간) 아르헨티나 부에노스아이레스주 에제이자에 있는 아르헨티나축구협회(AFA) 훈련센터로 가는 도중 에제이자 국제공항을 떠날 때, 버스 위에서 팬들과 함께  기뻐하고 있다.



온라인뉴스팀
목록 보기
댓글

에디터 추천! 인기기사

추천! 랭킹뉴스

많이 본 뉴스

포토뉴스

기획·연재
SNS에서도 언제나 '서울신문'
  • 페이스북
  • 트위터
  • 카카오톡
  • 유튜브
  • 인스타그램
  • 네이버 채널
Copyright ⓒ 서울신문사 All rights reserved