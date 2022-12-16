공유전체메뉴

[서울포토] 러시아군 ICBM 발사기 배치장소로 이동

수정: 2022.12.16 17:16

16일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바 서북쪽 도시인 트베리에서 러시아의 RS-24 야르스 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사기가 배치장소로 이동하고 있다.

이날 배치식은 제7 근위로켓사단에 의해 개최됐다.

ICBM 배치는 러시아의 ‘전략미사일군의 날’ 준비에 해당한다. 



온라인뉴스팀
