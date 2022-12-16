[서울포토] 러시아군 ICBM 발사기 배치장소로 이동

▲ 배치장소로 이동하는 러시아군 ICBM 발사기
16일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바 서북쪽 도시인 트베리에서 러시아의 RS-24 야르스 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사기가 배치장소로 이동하고 있다. 이날 배치식은 제7 근위로켓사단에 의해 개최됐다. ICBM 배치는 러시아의 ‘전략미사일군의 날’ 준비에 해당한다. 2022.12.16 러시아 국방부 제공 영상 캡처 트베리 타스 연합뉴스
▲ RUSSIA, TVER REGION - DECEMBER 16, 2022: An RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher with a military column is headed to the deployment site. A deployment ceremony has been held for the Bologoye 7th Guards Rocket Division reequipped with an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile mobile launching complex replacing an RT-2PM Topol mobile intercontinental ballistic missile complex, in the run-up to Russia‘s Strategic Missile Forces Day. Video grab. Best quality available. TASS 연합뉴스
16일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바 서북쪽 도시인 트베리에서 러시아의 RS-24 야르스 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사기가 배치장소로 이동하고 있다.
이날 배치식은 제7 근위로켓사단에 의해 개최됐다.
ICBM 배치는 러시아의 ‘전략미사일군의 날’ 준비에 해당한다.
온라인뉴스팀