[서울포토] 뉴 미스 아메리카의 바이올린 연주

▲ 미스 위스콘신 2022 그레이스 스탠키가 15일(현지시간) 미국 코네티컷주 언캐스빌의 모히건 선 아레나에서 열린 ‘제101회 미스 아메리카 대회’중, 새로운 미스 아메리카 2023에 등극하기 전에 바이올린을 연주하며 재능을 뽐내고 있다. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke plays the violin in the talent segment before being crowned the new Miss America 2023 at the 101st annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 15, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ 미스 위스콘신 2022 그레이스 스탠키가 15일(현지시간) 미국 코네티컷주 언캐스빌의 모히건 선 아레나에서 열린 ‘제101회 미스 아메리카 대회’중, 새로운 미스 아메리카 2023에 등극하기 전에 핵융합과 에너지에 대해 말하고 있다. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke reacts after being crowned the new Miss America 2023 at the 101st annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 15, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ 미스 위스콘신 2022 그레이스 스탠키가 15일(현지시간) 미국 CT 운카스빌 모헤간 선에서 열린 ‘제101회 미스 아메리카 대회’에서 새로운 미스 아메리카 2023에 등극한 뒤 손을 들어 인사하고 있다. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ Miss New York 2022 Taryn Delanie Smith, center left, and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke, center right, react as they learn that Stanke has become Miss America 2023 during the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino, in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Smith was runner-up at the competition. AP 뉴시스
▲ Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke reacts after being crowned the new Miss America 2023 at the 101st annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 15, 2022.UPI 연합뉴스
▲ Former Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles crowns Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke as the new Miss America 2023 at the 101st annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 15, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, left, acknowledges the audience moments after she was crowned as Miss America 2023 during the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino, in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Former Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles crowns Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke as the new 2023 Miss America at the 101st annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 15, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles wears a dress with the faces of past Miss Americas at the 101st annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 15, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles arrives on the red carpet at the 101st annual Miss America Competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 15, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스
제101회 미스 아메리카 선발대회가 15일(현지시간) 미국 코네티컷주 언캐스빌의 모히건 선 아레나에서에서 열렸다.
이번 대회에서 미스 위스콘신 2022 그레이스 스탠키가 새로운 ‘미스 아메리카 2023’에 등극했다.
그레이스 스탠키는 새로운 미스 아메리카에 등극하기 전에, 바이올린을 연주하며 재능을 뽐내고 핵융합과 에너지에 대해 발표했다.
온라인뉴스팀