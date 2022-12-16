[서울포토] 뉴 미스 아메리카의 바이올린 연주

▲ Miss New York 2022 Taryn Delanie Smith, center left, and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke, center right, react as they learn that Stanke has become Miss America 2023 during the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino, in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Smith was runner-up at the competition. AP 뉴시스