[서울포토] 뉴 미스 아메리카의 바이올린 연주

수정: 2022.12.16 14:56

제101회 미스 아메리카 선발대회가 15일(현지시간) 미국 코네티컷주 언캐스빌의 모히건 선 아레나에서에서 열렸다.

이번 대회에서 미스 위스콘신 2022 그레이스 스탠키가 새로운 ‘미스 아메리카 2023’에 등극했다.

그레이스 스탠키는 새로운 미스 아메리카에 등극하기 전에, 바이올린을 연주하며 재능을 뽐내고 핵융합과 에너지에 대해 발표했다.



온라인뉴스팀
