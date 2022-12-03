공유전체메뉴

[서울포토] ‘고운한복 차림’ 북한 공연 관람객들

수정: 2022.12.03 15:29

2일 북한 평양 인민문화궁전에서 ‘세계 장애인의 날’ 기념행사가 열렸다.

이날 장애인들이 다채로운 공연을 선보였고 객석을 채운 관람객들은 즐거운 시간을 보냈다.



