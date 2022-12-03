[서울포토] ‘고운한복 차림’ 북한 공연 관람객들

▲ 세계 장애인의 날을 맞아 열린 행사의 관객들이 2일(현지시간) 평양 인민문화궁전에서 장애인들의 공연을 관람하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스
▲ People with disabilities dance during an event to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at the People‘s Palace of Culture in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)
▲ Deaf people and a woman on a wheelchair dance during an event to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at the People‘s Palace of Culture in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)/2022-12-03 15:06:00/ <연합뉴스
2일 북한 평양 인민문화궁전에서 ‘세계 장애인의 날’ 기념행사가 열렸다.
이날 장애인들이 다채로운 공연을 선보였고 객석을 채운 관람객들은 즐거운 시간을 보냈다.
