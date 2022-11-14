공유전체메뉴

[포토] 시진핑 주석·펑리위안 여사, G20 정상회의 참석차 발리 도착

수정: 2022.11.14 18:03

 1/4 
시진핑 중국 국가주석과 부인 펑리위안 여사가 14일(현지시간) 제17차 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의 개막을 앞두고 인도네시아 발리 응우라라이 국제공항에 도착하고 있다.

G20 정상회의는 오는 15일부터 16일까지 이틀간 발리에서 열린다. 



온라인뉴스팀
목록 보기
댓글

에디터 추천! 인기기사

추천! 랭킹뉴스

많이 본 뉴스

포토뉴스

기획·연재
SNS에서도 언제나 '서울신문'
  • 페이스북
  • 트위터
  • 카카오톡
  • 유튜브
  • 인스타그램
  • 네이버 채널
Copyright ⓒ 서울신문사 All rights reserved