[포토] 시진핑 주석·펑리위안 여사, G20 정상회의 참석차 발리 도착

▲ Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and his wife Peng Liyuan disembark from their plane as they arrive at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 14 November 2022. The 17th Group of Twenty (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit will be held in Bali from 15 to 16 November 2022. EPA 연합뉴스
시진핑 중국 국가주석과 부인 펑리위안 여사가 14일(현지시간) 제17차 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의 개막을 앞두고 인도네시아 발리 응우라라이 국제공항에 도착하고 있다. G20 정상회의는 오는 15일부터 16일까지 이틀간 발리에서 열린다. 2022.11.14 발리 로이터 연합뉴스
온라인뉴스팀