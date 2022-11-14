[포토] 시진핑 주석·펑리위안 여사, G20 정상회의 참석차 발리 도착

▲ Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and his wife Peng Liyuan disembark from their plane as they arrive at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 14 November 2022. The 17th Group of Twenty (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit will be held in Bali from 15 to 16 November 2022. EPA 연합뉴스