[서울포토] 윤석열 대통령, ‘아세안+3’(한중일) 정상회의 참석

▲ (L-R) Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., Singapore‘s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnam‘s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korea‘s President Yoon Suk-yeol, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Indonesia‘s President Joko Widodo, Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Laos Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan, and Malaysia’s Special Representative to the Prime Minister Azhar Azizan Harun pose for a group photo during the 25th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit, part of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 12 November 2022. The summits run through 13 November EPA 연합뉴스