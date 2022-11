이란, 러시아에 드론 공급 첫 인정…푸틴 중범죄자 징집 법안 서명

▲ Ukrainian

Ukrainian servicemen from the 127th brigade look up to the sky after hearing the sound of a drone at their position near the Ukrainian border with Russia in Kharkiv region, on November 5, 2022, amid Russia‘s military invasion of Ukraine. - In Starytsya, the Russian border is now across the hill, back since September to where it was before the full scale invasion. This high risk piece of land is now under the surveillance of the 127th brigade of Ukrainian forces, made of armed volunteers from Kharkiv area. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)/2022-11-06 05:01:06/ <연합뉴스