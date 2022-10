이란, ‘히잡 의문사’ 반정부 시위 40일 시아파 성지 테러 15명 사망…미국 이란 제재

▲ TOPSHOT -

TOPSHOT - This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini‘s home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. - A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since 22-year-old Amini died on September 16 following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country’s strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing. (Photo by UGC / AFP) / Israel OUT - NO Resale - NO Internet / XGTY/RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP - SOURCE: ANONYMOUS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO INTERNET - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO RESALE - NO ARCHIVE -NO ACCESS ISRAEL MEDIA/PERSIAN LANGUAGE TV STATIONS OUTSIDE IRAN/ STRICTLY NO ACCESS BBC PERSIAN/ VOA PERSIAN/ MANOTO-1 TV/ IRAN INTERNAT