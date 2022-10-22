공유전체메뉴

[서울포토] 환상적인 페어 스케이팅

수정: 2022.10.22 15:05

21일(현지시간) 피겨스케이팅 그랑프리 아메리카 2022의 페어 쇼트 프로그램에 출전한 알렉사 크니에림과 브랜든 프레이저가 환상적인 호흡으로 연기를 펼치고 있다.

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, GP Series는 ISU가 주관하는 국제대회로 1995-96 시즌부터 ISU Champions Series라는 이름으로 개최됐고, 1998-99 시즌부터 현재의 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating로 이름이 바뀌었다.

전 해 세계선수권 순위, 랭킹, 최고 점수 등에서 산출해 뛰어난 선수들을 초청하는 6개의 대회를 총칭한다.

그랑프리 시리즈는 스케이트 아메리카 (Skate America, 미국), 스케이트 캐나다 (Skate Canada, 캐나다), 컵 오브 차이나 (Cup of China, 중국), 트로피 에릭 봉파르 (Trophee Eric Bompard, 프랑스), 로스텔레콤 컵(Rostelecom cup, 러시아), NHK 트로피 (NHK Trophy, 일본)를 포함한 총 여섯개의 시리즈가 있다.



