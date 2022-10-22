[서울포토] 환상적인 페어 스케이팅

▲ Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of The United States of America compete in the Pairs Short program of the Figure Skating Grand Prix America 2022 in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA, 21 October 2022. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Greta Crafoord and John Crafoord of Sweden compete in the Pairs Short program of the Figure Skating Grand Prix America 2022 in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA, 21 October 2022. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Greta Crafoord and John Crafoorf (SWE) perform during the pairs short program at Tenley E. Albright Performance Center. Norwood, Massachusetts, USA; USA TODAY Sports/2022-10-2 연합뉴스
▲ Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime DesChamps of Canada compete in the Pairs Short program of the Figure Skating Grand Prix America 2022 in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA, 21 October 2022. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier of Canada compete in the Pairs Short program of the Figure Skating Grand Prix America 2022 in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA, 21 October 2022. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Greta Crafoord, left, and John Crafoord perform in the pairs short program during the Grand Prix Skate America Series figure skating event, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Norwood, Mass. AP 뉴시스
▲ Anna Valesi and Manuel Piazza of Italy compete in the Pairs Short program of the Figure Skating Grand Prix America 2022 in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA, 21 October 2022. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Oct 21, 2022; Norwood, Massachusetts, USA; Anna Valesi and Manuel Piazza (ITA) perform during the pairs short program at Tenley E. Albright Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports 연합뉴스
▲ Oct 21, 2022; Norwood, Massachusetts, USA; Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez (USA) perform during the pairs short program at Tenley E. Albright Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports/2022-10-22 연합뉴스
▲ Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez of The United States of America compete in the Pairs Short program of the Figure Skating Grand Prix America 2022 in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA, 21 October 2022. EPA 연합뉴스
21일(현지시간) 피겨스케이팅 그랑프리 아메리카 2022의 페어 쇼트 프로그램에 출전한 알렉사 크니에림과 브랜든 프레이저가 환상적인 호흡으로 연기를 펼치고 있다.
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, GP Series는 ISU가 주관하는 국제대회로 1995-96 시즌부터 ISU Champions Series라는 이름으로 개최됐고, 1998-99 시즌부터 현재의 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating로 이름이 바뀌었다.
전 해 세계선수권 순위, 랭킹, 최고 점수 등에서 산출해 뛰어난 선수들을 초청하는 6개의 대회를 총칭한다.
그랑프리 시리즈는 스케이트 아메리카 (Skate America, 미국), 스케이트 캐나다 (Skate Canada, 캐나다), 컵 오브 차이나 (Cup of China, 중국), 트로피 에릭 봉파르 (Trophee Eric Bompard, 프랑스), 로스텔레콤 컵(Rostelecom cup, 러시아), NHK 트로피 (NHK Trophy, 일본)를 포함한 총 여섯개의 시리즈가 있다.
온라인뉴스팀