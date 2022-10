컨트리 음악 여왕 로레타 린 90세로 별세

▲ (FILES) In

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 11, 2015 NLoretta Lynn attends Billboard Women In Music 2015 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. - Loretta Lynn, America’s groundbreaking country titan whose frank lyricism delving into women’s experiences with sex, infidelity and pregnancy touched the nerve of a nation, has died, US media reported Tuesday. She was 90 years old. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)/2022-10-05 00:13:33/ 연합뉴스