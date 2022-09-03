[서울포토] 미하일 고르바초프 전 소련 대통령 장례식

▲ 한 남자가 3일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바에서 열린 고 미하일 고르바초프 전 소련 대통령의 장례식에서 시신이 안치된 관 앞에 꽃을 놓고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스
전 소련 지도자 미하일 고르바초프는 2022년 8월 30일 모스크바 중앙 임상 병원에서 91 세의 나이로 사망했다.
고르바초프는 재임 기간 동안 수많은 개혁을 했다. 그는 미국과 핵무기 조약을 체결하고 소련-아프간 전쟁에서 소련을 철수시켰다.
그의 정책은 언론과 언론의 자유를 창출했으며 효율성을 높이기 위해 분권화된 재정 정책 계획과 집행을 했다.
고르바초프는 소련의 마지막 지도자였으며 일당 통치에서 취약한 민주주의로의 러시아 전환을 감독했다.
고르바초프는 모스크바 노보데비치 묘지에 그의 아내 라이사의 묘 옆에 묻힐 예정이다.
