[포토] 한국 달 탐사선 ‘다누리호’ 달을 향해 발사

▲ A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, or KPLO, lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots. (AP Photo/John Raoux)