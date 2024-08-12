메뉴
[포토] 미세스 러시아 2024

업데이트 2024-08-12 11:20
입력 2024-08-12 11:14
노브고로드의 타티아나 루사코바(앞)는 11일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바 민속센터 공연장에서 열린 미세스 러시아 2024 결선 무대에서 미모를 뽐내고 있다. 타스 연합뉴스
노브고로드의 타티아나 루사코바(앞)는 11일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바 민속센터 공연장에서 열린 미세스 러시아 2024 결선 무대에서 미모를 뽐내고 있다. 타스 연합뉴스
예이스크의 규넬 주브코바는 11일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바 민속센터 공연장에서 열린 미세스 러시아 2024 결선 무대에서 미모를 뽐내고 있다. 타스 연합뉴스
예이스크의 규넬 주브코바는 11일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바 민속센터 공연장에서 열린 미세스 러시아 2024 결선 무대에서 미모를 뽐내고 있다. 타스 연합뉴스
상트페테르부르크의 나탈리아 안드레이추크가 11일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바 민속센터 공연장에서 열린 미세스 러시아 2024 결선 무대에서 왕관을 차지하고 포즈를 취하고 있다. 타스 연합뉴스
상트페테르부르크의 나탈리아 안드레이추크가 11일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바 민속센터 공연장에서 열린 미세스 러시아 2024 결선 무대에서 왕관을 차지하고 포즈를 취하고 있다. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: St Petersburg‘s Natalya Andreichuk receives congratulations from Mrs Russia 2023 winner Zhanna Spetsialnaya (L-R front) on winning Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child.타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: St Petersburg‘s Natalya Andreichuk receives congratulations from Mrs Russia 2023 winner Zhanna Spetsialnaya (L-R front) on winning Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child.타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: St Petersburg‘s Natalya Andreichuk poses with her crown on as she wins Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: St Petersburg‘s Natalya Andreichuk poses with her crown on as she wins Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: Nizhny Novgorod‘s Darya Zakharova competes in the final stage of the Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: Nizhny Novgorod‘s Darya Zakharova competes in the final stage of the Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: The final stage of Mrs Russia 2024 takes place at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: The final stage of Mrs Russia 2024 takes place at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: A woman competes in the final stage of the Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: A woman competes in the final stage of the Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: A woman competes in the final stage of the Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: A woman competes in the final stage of the Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: Mrs European Continent 2023 winner Marina Kamaeva attends the final stage of Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
RUSSIA, MOSCOW - AUGUST 11, 2024: Mrs European Continent 2023 winner Marina Kamaeva attends the final stage of Mrs Russia 2024 at the Moscow Folklore Centre concert hall. Mrs Russia is an annual beauty pageant for married women aged from 22 to 43 and having at least one child. 타스 연합뉴스
미세스 러시아 2024년 결선이 11일(현지시간) 러시아 모스크바 민속 센터 콘서트 홀에서 열리고 있다.

미세스 러시아는 22세에서 43세 사이의 기혼 여성들과 적어도 한 명의 아이를 가진 여성들을 위한 연례 미인대회다.

온라인뉴스팀
