[포토] 전승절 열병식 앞두고 정렬한 합창단

전승절 열병식 앞두고 정렬한 합창단

김지수 기자
수정 2025-09-03 14:17
입력 2025-09-03 10:18

전승절 열병식 앞두고 정렬한 합창단3일 중국 베이징 톈안먼광장에서 열리는 전승절 80주년 기념 대규모 열병식을 앞두고 합창단이 광장에 정렬해있다. 2025.9.3 베이징 교도 연합뉴스

A joint military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army make preparations in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. A grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, which includes a military parade, will be held on Sept. 3 at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing. 신화 연합뉴스

Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. AP 연합뉴스

Chinese military personnel rehearse ahead of a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. AP 연합뉴스

전승절 열병식 앞두고 행진하는 중국 인민해방군 병사들3일 중국 베이징 톈안먼광장에서 열리는 전승절 80주년 기념 대규모 열병식을 앞두고 인민해방군 병사들이 행진하고 있다. 2025.9.3 베이징 교도 연합뉴스

Members of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy march during the rehearsal ahead of a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. 로이터 연합뉴스

RUSSIA, MOSCOW - SEPTEMBER 3, 2025: Servicemen march in formation during a military parade in Tiananmen Square marking the 80th anniversary of victory over the militarist Japan and the end of World War II. 타스 연합뉴스

Parade guards step in place before a grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. 신화 연합뉴스

Soldiers fire gun salute during a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. 신화 연합뉴스

China's President Xi Jinping inspects the troops during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing?s Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025. AFP 연합뉴스

3일 중국 베이징 톈안먼광장에서 열리는 전승절 80주년 기념 대규모 열병식을 앞두고 합창단이 광장에 정렬해있다.