국제 중국 [포토] 중국 열병식서 '공중깃발호위편대 비행'

헬리콥터로 구성된 공중깃발호위편대가 3일(현지시간) 중국 베이징 천안문 앞에서 열린 제2차 세계대전 항복 80주년 기념 열병식에서 비행하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

헬리콥터가 3일(현지시간) 중국 베이징 천안문 앞에서 열린 제2차 세계대전 항복 80주년 기념 열병식에서 '80' 모양의 대형을 이루며 비행하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스

Fighter jets fly in formation during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Sino-Japanese War in Beijing, China, 03 September 2025. China holds on 03 September celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War, known in China as the War of Resistance against Japanese aggression, and the end of World War II. EPA 연합뉴스

헬리콥터로 구성된 공중깃발호위편대가 3일(현지시간) 중국 베이징 천안문 앞에서 열린 제2차 세계대전 항복 80주년 기념 열병식에서 비행하고 있다.