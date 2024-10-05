메뉴
[포토] 멋진 행진

수정 2024-10-05 15:26
입력 2024-10-05 15:26
여자 군인들이 5일(현지시간) 인도네시아 자카르타에서 열린 제 79주년 국군 기념 행사에서 행진하고 있다.

총 5,6900명의 군인이 제 79회 국군 기념행사에 ‘Modern TNI with the People, Ready to Guard the Succession of National Leadership for Advanced Indonesia.’ 라는 주제로 참가하고 있다.

온라인뉴스팀
