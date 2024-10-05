[포토] 멋진 행진

1 / 7 이미지 확대 여자 군인들이 5일(현지시간) 인도네시아 자카르타에서 열린 제 79주년 국군 기념 행사에서 행진하고 있다. AP 이미지 확대 Indonesian Navy march during a parade marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. AP 이미지 확대 인도네시아 해군 요원들이 5일(현지시간) 인도네시아 자카르타에서 열린 제 79주년 국군 기념 행사에서 편대를 이루고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Members of the Indonesian Army Special Forces Commandos march during a parade marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. AP 이미지 확대 Soldiers conduct an anti-terror demonstration during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) in Denpasar, Indonesia‘s Bali island on October 5, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Soldiers show skill during a parade marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. AP 이미지 확대 Soldiers show skill during a parade marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Armed Forces in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. AP 연합뉴스

여자 군인들이 5일(현지시간) 인도네시아 자카르타에서 열린 제 79주년 국군 기념 행사에서 행진하고 있다.총 5,6900명의 군인이 제 79회 국군 기념행사에 ‘Modern TNI with the People, Ready to Guard the Succession of National Leadership for Advanced Indonesia.’ 라는 주제로 참가하고 있다.온라인뉴스팀