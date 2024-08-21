메뉴
[포토] ‘오바마 전 미국 대통령 부부’ 민주당 전당대회서 포옹

업데이트 2024-08-21 15:24
입력 2024-08-21 15:24
1/ 6


버락 오바마 전 미국 대통령 내외가 20일(현지시각) 일리노이 시카고에서 열린 민주당 전당대회 2일 차 무대에 올라 민주당 대선 후보인 카멀라 해리스 부통령에 대한 지지를 호소했다.

오바마 전 대통령의 부인 미셸 오바마 여사는 이 자리에서 “뭔가 마법 같은 게 공중에 떠 있지 않느냐”며 미국의 희망이 되살아나고 있다“고 밝혔다.

이어 ”해리스는 대통령직에 도전한 인물 중 가장 자격이 있는 사람 중 한 명“이라며 ”우리는 당신을 지지한다“고 했다. 당원들을 향해서는 해리스 부통령을 위해 ”불평만 하지 말고 무엇인가를 하자“고 호소했다.

미셸 여사의 소개로 무대에 오른 오바마 전 대통령은 ”횃불은 넘겨졌다. 우리가 믿는 미국을 위해 싸우는 건 이제 우리 몫이다“라며 해리스에 대한 지지를 호소했다.

오바마 전 대통령과 해리스 부통령의 인연은 20년 전인 2004년부터 시작됐다. 당시 샌프란시스코시 검사장으로 재직중이었던 해리스 부통령은 상원의원 선거에 출마한 오바마 전 대통령이 샌프란시스코에서 모금 행사를 여는 것을 도와준 것으로 알려져 있다. 이후 해리스 부통령은 2008년 대선 경선에서 힐러리 클린턴 전 국무장관이 아닌 오바마 전 대통령을 지지했다.

온라인뉴스팀
