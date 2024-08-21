[포토] ‘오바마 전 미국 대통령 부부’ 민주당 전당대회서 포옹

1 /
포옹하는 오바마 전 미국 대통령 부부버락 오바마 전 미국 대통령 부부가 20일(현지시간) 일리노이주 시카고 유나이티드 센터에서 열린 민주당 전당대회 둘째 날 행사에서 무대에 올라 포옹하고 있다. 이들은 이날 차례로 한 연설에서 카멀라 해리스 부통령에 대한 지지를 호소했다. 2024.08.21 시카고 로이터 연합뉴스
Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama greets her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama, on stage during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024. 시카고 로이터 연합뉴스
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama delivers remarks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 20 August 2024. The 2024 Democratic National Convention is being held from 19 to 22 August 2024, during which delegates of the United States‘ Democratic Party will vote on the party’s platform and ceremonially vote for the party‘s nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, and for vice president, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, for the upcoming presidential election. EPA 연합뉴스
Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024. 시카고 로이터 연합뉴스
버락 오바마 전 미국 대통령 내외가 20일(현지시각) 일리노이 시카고에서 열린 민주당 전당대회 2일 차 무대에 올라 민주당 대선 후보인 카멀라 해리스 부통령에 대한 지지를 호소했다.
오바마 전 대통령의 부인 미셸 오바마 여사는 이 자리에서 “뭔가 마법 같은 게 공중에 떠 있지 않느냐”며 미국의 희망이 되살아나고 있다“고 밝혔다.
이어 ”해리스는 대통령직에 도전한 인물 중 가장 자격이 있는 사람 중 한 명“이라며 ”우리는 당신을 지지한다“고 했다. 당원들을 향해서는 해리스 부통령을 위해 ”불평만 하지 말고 무엇인가를 하자“고 호소했다.
미셸 여사의 소개로 무대에 오른 오바마 전 대통령은 ”횃불은 넘겨졌다. 우리가 믿는 미국을 위해 싸우는 건 이제 우리 몫이다“라며 해리스에 대한 지지를 호소했다.
오바마 전 대통령과 해리스 부통령의 인연은 20년 전인 2004년부터 시작됐다. 당시 샌프란시스코시 검사장으로 재직중이었던 해리스 부통령은 상원의원 선거에 출마한 오바마 전 대통령이 샌프란시스코에서 모금 행사를 여는 것을 도와준 것으로 알려져 있다. 이후 해리스 부통령은 2008년 대선 경선에서 힐러리 클린턴 전 국무장관이 아닌 오바마 전 대통령을 지지했다.
