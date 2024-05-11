국제 미국·중남미 [포토] 오로라가 내리는 밤 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.seoul.co.kr/news/international/USA-amrica/2024/05/11/20240511500027 URL 복사 댓글 0 업데이트 2024-05-11 14:06 입력 2024-05-11 14:06 1/ 5 이미지 확대 오로라가 화려하게 펼쳐지는 가운데 들판 위 풍차가 10일(현지시간) 캐나다 온타리오주 런던 근처에서 회전하고 있다. 20여 년 만에 가장 강력한 태양 폭풍이 지구를 강타해 태즈메이니아에서 영국의 하늘에 화려한 천체 조명 쇼를 촉발시켰다. 주말까지 계속되면서 위성과 전력망에 지장을 줄 수 있다고 경고하고 있다. 오로라는 종종 캐나다의 북부 지역에서 관찰되지만 온타리오 남부에서는 거의 관찰되지 않는다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 This handout photo taken and released by Jacob Anderson shows the northern lights or aurora borealis during a solar storm over the National Monument of Scotland in Edinburgh on May 10, 2024. The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth on May 10, triggering spectacular celestial light shows in skies from Tasmania to Britain -- and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Northern lights or aurora borealis are seen near London, Ontario, during a geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth on May10, 2024, triggering spectacular celestial light shows in skies from Tasmania to Britain -- and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend. Auroras are often observed in Canada‘s northern regions, but rarely in southern Ontario. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 People stop along a country road near London, Ontario to watch the Northern lights or aurora borealis during a geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth on May10, 2024, triggering spectacular celestial light shows in skies from Tasmania to Britain -- and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend. Auroras are often observed in Canada‘s northern regions, but rarely in southern Ontario. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 People stop along a country road near London, Ontario to watch the Northern lights or aurora borealis during a geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024. The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth on May10, 2024, triggering spectacular celestial light shows in skies from Tasmania to Britain -- and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend. Auroras are often observed in Canada‘s northern regions, but rarely in southern Ontario. AFP 연합뉴스 오로라가 화려하게 펼쳐지는 가운데 들판 위 풍차가 10일(현지시간) 캐나다 온타리오주 런던 근처에서 회전하고 있다.20여 년 만에 가장 강력한 태양 폭풍이 지구를 강타해 태즈메이니아에서 영국의 하늘에 화려한 천체 조명 쇼를 촉발시켰다.주말까지 계속되면서 위성과 전력망에 지장을 줄 수 있다고 경고하고 있다. 오로라는 종종 캐나다의 북부 지역에서 관찰되지만 온타리오 남부에서는 거의 관찰되지 않는다. 온라인뉴스팀