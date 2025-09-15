연예 해외연예 [포토] ‘블랙핑크 리사’ 에미상 레드카펫 기사 소리로 듣기 다시듣기 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2025/09/15/20250915800004 URL 복사 댓글 0 수정 2025-09-15 11:25 입력 2025-09-15 11:21 1/ 10 이미지 확대 블랙핑크 리사가 14일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 피콕 극장에서 열린 제77회 프라임타임 에미상 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 이미지 확대 블랙핑크 리사가 14일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 피콕 극장에서 열린 제77회 프라임타임 에미상 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 이미지 확대 블랙핑크 리사가 14일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 피콕 극장에서 열린 제77회 프라임타임 에미상 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 이미지 확대 Justine Lupe arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP 이미지 확대 Sydney Sweeney poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. 로이터 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 American actor Sara Foster arrives for the 77th annual Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 September 2025. The Emmys celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Jenna Ortega arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP 이미지 확대 US actor Hunter Schafer arrives for the 77th annual Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 September 2025. The Emmys celebrate excellence in national primetime television programming. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Lexi Love arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP 이미지 확대 Zuri Hall arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP 블랙핑크 리사가 14일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 피콕 극장에서 열린 제77회 프라임타임 에미상 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 블랙핑크 리사는 HBO 시리즈 ‘화이트 로투스 시즌3’ 출연자로 에미상에 참석했다.한편 블랙핑크는 완전체로 월드투어를 진행 중이다.온라인뉴스팀 Copyright ⓒ 서울신문 All rights reserved. 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지