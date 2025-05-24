메뉴
[포토] 칸 레드카펫

수정 2025-05-24 14:33
입력 2025-05-24 14:28
엘르 패닝이 23일(현지시간) 프랑스 칸에서 열린 제78회 칸 영화제 경쟁 부문 영화 'The Mastermind' 상영을 위해 도착한 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다.

온라인뉴스팀
Copyright ⓒ 서울신문 All rights reserved. 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지
