연예 해외연예 [포토] 칸 레드카펫 기사 소리로 듣기 다시듣기 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2025/05/24/20250524800004 URL 복사 댓글 0 수정 2025-05-24 14:33 입력 2025-05-24 14:28 1/ 10 이미지 확대 엘르 패닝이 23일(현지시간) 프랑스 칸에서 열린 제78회 칸 영화제 경쟁 부문 영화 ‘The Mastermind’ 상영을 위해 도착한 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 엘르 패닝이 23일(현지시간) 프랑스 칸에서 열린 제78회 칸 영화제 경쟁 부문 영화 ‘The Mastermind’ 상영을 위해 도착한 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 미국 모델 겸 배우 마거릿 퀄리가 24일(현지시간) 프랑스 남부 칸에서 열린 제78회 칸 영화제의 영화 “Honey Don‘t!” 상영에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Paris Jackson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Honey Don’t!‘ at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 23, 2025. AP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Cast member Aubrey Plaza poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Honey Don‘t!” presented as part of midnight screenings at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 24, 2025. REUTERS 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Lilia Zeldis attends the premiere of ‘The Mastermind’ during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 23 May 2025. The film festival runs from 13 to 24 May 2025. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 British actress Michelle Keegan arrives for the screening of the film “The Mastermind” at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2025. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Alia Bhatt poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “The Mastermind” in competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 23, 2025. REUTERS 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 German blogger Leonie Hanne arrives for the screening of the film “The Mastermind” at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2025. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 A guest poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “The Mastermind” in competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 23, 2025. REUTERS 연합뉴스 엘르 패닝이 23일(현지시간) 프랑스 칸에서 열린 제78회 칸 영화제 경쟁 부문 영화 ‘The Mastermind’ 상영을 위해 도착한 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 온라인뉴스팀 Copyright ⓒ 서울신문 All rights reserved. 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지