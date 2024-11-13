메뉴
[포토] '위풍당당 포즈'

수정 2024-11-13 15:27
입력 2024-11-13 15:27
1/ 4


미국 배우 리차 무어자니가 12일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스의 이집트 극장에서 열린 제 3회 크리틱스 초이스 아시아 태평양 영화 & TV 연례 행사(The Critics Choice 3rd Annual Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television)에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

크리틱스 초이스는 미국의 대표적 영화·방송 비평가 단체이다.

온라인뉴스팀
