[포토] 토론토영화제 레드카펫

킴 마툴라(Kim Matula)가 10일(현지시간) 캐나다 온타리오주 토론토에서 열린 '제49회 토론토국제영화제(TIFF)'가 개막하는 가운데, 영화 'Saturday Night' 상영 전 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스

Josephine Reitman attends the premiere of 'Saturday Night' at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스

US actor Sarah Pidgeon arrives for the screening of the movie ?The Friend? during the 49th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, 10 September 2024. The annual film festival runs from 05 September 2024 through 15 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Kaia Gerber attends the premiere of "Saturday Night" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Getty AFP 연합뉴스

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Danielle Deadwyler attends the premiere of "The Piano Lesson" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Monica Schipper/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)/2024-09-11 06:39:30/

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Carla Gugino attends the premiere of "The Friend" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Getty AFP 연합뉴스

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Sarah Pidgeon attends the premiere of "The Friend" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Getty AFP 연합뉴스

Ella Hunt poses before "Saturday Night" is screened as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 49th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2024. 로이터 연합뉴스

Kim Matula poses on the the red carpet before "Saturday Night" is screened as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 49th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2024. 로이터 연합뉴스

킴 마툴라(Kim Matula)가 10일(현지시간) 캐나다 온타리오주 토론토에서 열린 '제49회 토론토국제영화제(TIFF)'가 개막하는 가운데, 영화 'Saturday Night' 상영 전 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다.