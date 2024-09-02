연예 해외연예 [포토] 베니스 레드카펫 기사 소리로 듣기 다시듣기 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2024/09/02/20240902800001 URL 복사 댓글 0 수정 2024-09-02 14:35 입력 2024-09-02 11:12 1/ 9 이미지 확대 미국 모델 에밀리 라타이코프스키가 31일(현지시간) 베니스에서 열리는 제 81회 베니스 국제 영화제에서 ‘Campo di Battaglia’(Battleground) 초연을 위해 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 이 영화는 8월 28일부터 2024년 9월 7일까지 열리는 영화제에서 공식 대회 ‘베네치아 81’에서 상영된다. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 에밀리 라타조프스키가 31일(현지시간) 이탈리아 베니스에서 열리는 제 81회 베니스 국제 영화제에서 ‘Battlefield’(Campo Di Battaglia) 레드 카펫에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. UPI 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 브래드 피트와 이네스 드 라몬이 1일(현지시간) 이탈리아 베니스에서 열린 제81회 베니스 영화제 ‘Wolfs’ 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. UPI 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 스베바 알비티가 1일(현지시간) 이탈리아 베니스에서 열린 제81회 베니스 영화제 ‘Wolfs’ 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 이미지 확대 Guests pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening for the movie “Ainda Estou Aqui” (I‘m Still Here), in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, September 1, 2024. REUTERS 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Spanish model Eugenia Silva arrives for the premiere of ‘Campo di Battaglia’ (Battleground) during the 81st Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 31 August 2024. The movie is presented in official competition ‘Venezia 81’ at the festival running from 28 August to 07 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 British actor Felicity Jones arrives for the premiere of ‘The Brutalist’ during the 81st Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2024. The movie is presented in official competition ‘Venezia 81’ at the festival running from 28 August to 07 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Cast member Jurnee Smollett poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie “The Order”, in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, August 31, 2024. REUTERS 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 American actor George Clooney and British lawyer Amal Clooney attend the premiere of Wolfs at the 81st Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sunday, September 1, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스 미국 모델 에밀리 라타이코프스키가 31일(현지시간) 이탈리아 베니스에서 열리는 제 81회 베니스 국제 영화제에서 ‘Campo di Battaglia’(Battleground) 초연에 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 이 영화는 8월 28일부터 2024년 9월 7일까지 열리는 영화제에서 공식 대회 ‘베네치아 81’에서 상영된다.온라인뉴스팀